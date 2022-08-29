Rupee Slumps Past 80 As Dollar Hits New Two-Decade Peak On Fed's Policy Pain

Rupee Today: Domestic currency crashes by 26 paise to 80.10 against the US dollar

The rupee opened significantly weaker against the greenback after more policy 'pain' statements from major central banks even at the cost of economic slowdown or recession, driving the dollar to a new two-decade peak.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 80.0112 compared to its previous close of 79.8712.

PTI reported that the domestic currency crashed by 26 paise to 80.10 against the US dollar in early trade.

But analysts said, foreign portfolio investments and the Reserve Bank of India could limit the rupee's damage.

In a note, “rupee breaches 80/$ mark" said Anindya Banerjee, VP for Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"A strong US dollar Index, high US bond yields with an deeply inverted yield curve and weak equity markets all makes it challenging for FPI and carry trade flows in EMs. However, the speed of the up move will be closely regulated by RBI," he said.

"The RBI has twin objectives of not letting the rupee become a weak outlier and also, they do not want the USDINR to become too volatile. This means they may continue to sell USD as the spot and forwards moves to a fresh all-time high. However, this may not alter the trajectory of the pair and the path of least resistance would remain upward," added Mr Banerjee.

The dollar index scaled to a fresh two-decade peak of 109.4 in early Asia trade, with greenback strength pushing other major currencies to new lows and putting pressure on its emerging markets counterparts.

Today's moves extended dollar gains made on Friday when US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned there'd be "some pain" for households and businesses as it will take time for the Fed to control inflation.

"Powell made it clear that there is no dovish pivot as some market participants had expected," Carol Kong, senior associate for currency strategy and international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Reuters.

"I think for this week, the (US dollar index) is going to track even higher towards 110 points, just as market participants continue to price in more aggressive tightening cycles by the major central banks."