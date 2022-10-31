Rupee Rises To 82.35 A Dollar On Improved Risk Sentiment

Rupee Today: The domestic currency rises to 82.35 per dollar

The rupee gained against the dollar on Monday, driven by improved risk sentiment as reflected by higher Asian stocks on prospects major central banks are moving away from their aggressive rate hike policy.

Bloomberg showed the rupee was last at 82.3525 against the greenback after opening at 82.3850, compared to Friday's close of 82.4750.

"The rupee is set to remain in a range of 82.00 to 82.60 for the day as markets eye the Fed decision this week," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on this week's policy meeting results from the US Fed, the Bank of England, and the Reserve Bank of India, as well as a surprise meeting of that institution (RBI).

The RBI has scheduled a second off-cycle meeting of its policy-making committee for November 3 to discuss how to address the government's ongoing failure to attain its inflation objective.

What has also helped the rupee is a fall in crude prices.

On Monday, oil prices fell as investors worried that China's increasing COVID-19 limitations may lower demand.

The third-largest importer of oil in the world, India, gains from the price drop since it reduces imported inflation.

But higher US Treasury yields and the dollar recovering from its last week's lows ahead of the Fed meeting are expected to put a ceiling on the rupee's appreciation.

It is likely to be a "holding session" for the rupee, with the currency balancing a "decent" revival in risk and renewed uptick in US yields and the dollar index, a trader at Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"The rupee should broadly be in a 82.20 to 82.60 range till we hear from the Fed."