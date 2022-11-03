Rupee Falls To 82.87 Against A Resurgent Dollar On Hawkish US Fed

Rupee falls sharply as dollar boosted by Fed's higher for longer rates rhetoric

The rupee weakened further against a resurgent dollar on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there was still a lot of uncertainty about how high rates should go and they might peak higher than initially anticipated by policymakers.

Bloomberg showed the rupee was last trading at 82.8725 per dollar after opening at 82.8175, compared to its previous close of 82.7850.

The domestic currency traded in a range of 82.8112-82.9000 against the greenback in early exchanges on Thursday.

PTI reported that the rupee declined 8 paise to 82.88 against the US dollar in early trade.

"The overnight global rout in financial markets is likely to haunt the fragile rupee. So far its trading tad bit stronger from its all time low, helped by resumption in the FII inflows which brought about 11000 crores in merely two sessions of Nov, as the sentiments accross had improved," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors.

"Well, the continuation of the same (robust foreign inflows) will depend on how the RBI holds on to policy amid aggressive Fed," he added.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will meet later in the day and is anticipated to debate how the bank would respond to the government after failing to achieve its inflation target for three consecutive quarters.

But according to Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI won't immediately release the report's specifics.

Following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's warning that there is still a great deal of uncertainty over how high rates need to go and that they may peak at greater levels than previously anticipated, the dollar and Treasury yields rose, while US equities fell overnight.

Discussing when the Fed may stop raising interest rates was "extremely premature," Mr Powell said.

Asian currencies were trading lower, but the losses were broadly mild.

"Based on the reaction of US bond and equity markets to Jerome Powell's remarks, rupee, like the rest of Asia, will struggle at open," a trader at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

However, with the pair (USD/INR) unlikely to climb above 83 at least in initial trades, it may be said "on balance that rupee will he happy with the outcome", the trader added.