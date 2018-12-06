NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee To Decline To 75 Per Dollar By End-2019, Says Fitch Ratings

Rupee Vs Dollar: Rupee fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, mimicking most Asian currencies.

Forex | | Updated: December 06, 2018 11:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee To Decline To 75 Per Dollar By End-2019, Says Fitch Ratings

INR Vs USD: Widening current account gap, tight global financing conditions to affect rupee, says Fitch.


NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it expects the rupee to weaken to 75 rupees against the US dollar by the end of next year on a widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions.

Despite a few recent advances, the currency is on track for its worst yearly performance in five years in 2018 and a Reuters poll on Wednesday had forecast it to weaken further as uncertainty builds, heading into national elections due by May.

The currency fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, mimicking most Asian currencies.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rupee Vs DollarINR Vs USDrupee rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionElection 2018Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBabri MasjidChristian MichelBulandshahr ViolenceFlipkart SaleNokia 8.1

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top