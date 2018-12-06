Rupee To Decline To 75 Per Dollar By End-2019, Says Fitch Ratings

INR Vs USD: Widening current account gap, tight global financing conditions to affect rupee, says Fitch.

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it expects the rupee to weaken to 75 rupees against the US dollar by the end of next year on a widening current account deficit and tighter global financing conditions.

Despite a few recent advances, the currency is on track for its worst yearly performance in five years in 2018 and a Reuters poll on Wednesday had forecast it to weaken further as uncertainty builds, heading into national elections due by May.

The currency fell to a two-week low of 71.04 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday, mimicking most Asian currencies.