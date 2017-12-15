Rupee Surges To 3-Month High Today: 5 Things To Know

5 things to know about rupee's surge today:

The rupee (INR) surged to three-month high of 64.07 against the US dollar (USD) today after exit polls predicted BJP win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The votes will be counted on Monday. According to an aggregate of exit polls, the BJP will win Gujarat with 116 of 182 seats and also wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. This led to a ripple effect on the stock market, with Sensex zooming 350 points. Yesterday, the rupee bounced 10 paise to end at 64.34 a dollar.The final election results on 18 December will be closely watched as an indicator of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in the run-up to the next general election in 2019, global financial services major Nomura said in a note.Bonds also gained after the exit polls predicted BJP win. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 7.12 per cent.The US dollar sagged today on concerns about the progress of US tax reform. The dollar was down 0.1 per cent at 112.26 yen. President Donald Trump's efforts to win passage of a sweeping tax bill in the US Congress hit potential obstacles on Thursday when two more Republican senators insisted on changes.On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in US economic growth from the Trump administration's proposed tax cuts."The Fed's move this week was largely perceived as a dovish hike," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at the private client group of US Bank in Helena, Montana. "It was ultimately well within expectations."(With agency inputs)