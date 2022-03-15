Rupee strengthens a touch as oil prices dip to just above $100; risks remain

The rupee strengthened a touch to 76.33 early on Tuesday, tracking the dip in oil prices for a second straight session. Still, inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's upper end of the target range of 2-6 per cent and widening trade deficit should limit the sentiment.

What is also likely to weigh is persistent capital outflows and volatile domestic equities, with the Sensex and Nifty in the red on Tuesday.

Inflation and trade data released was for a period before the Russia-Ukraine war intensified and does not consider the surge in crude oil prices to be above $100 a barrel, where it remains.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 76.40 against the US dollar and gained further momentum to quote 76.33, registering a rise of 21 paise over the last close, the PTI said. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 76.54 against the greenback.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.13 per cent to 98.89. But the dollar may reign supreme as the Federal Reserve is all set to lift interest rates when it meets this week, with analysts watching for cues from the FOMC on the rate hike trajectory, including the pace and size of future hikes.

"We suggest to stay away in today's session ahead of the FOMC meeting," said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President for Commodities at Mehta Equities.

International crude oil prices fell sharply, hoping that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine – scheduled to resume on Tuesday – may resolve the crisis. The fourth round of talks started on Monday but remained inconclusive with no significant breakthrough.

Brent crude oil futures Crude extended their decline for the second day, falling to a two-week low early on Tuesday.