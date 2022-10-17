Rupee Steady At 82.37 As Dollar Retreats And On Expected RBI Intervention

Rupee in a narrow band, ends at around 82.37 per dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range on Monday as the dollar retreated, and the intervention last week by the Reserve Bank of India deterred speculators.

Bloomberg showed the rupee was last at 82.3675 per dollar after opening at 82.3325, compared to its previous close of 82.36.

Since last Monday, when the domestic currency plunged to a record low of 82.6950 per dollar, the rupee has held fairly steady as the RBI stepped in to limit the wild fall in the currency.

The "RBI may continue its protection of certain levels," said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

While the Indian central bank's intervention has limited the rupee's fall, a Reuters report quoting analysts showed it might be counterproductive for the RBI to try to strengthen the domestic currency by using advance dollar sales rather than on-the-spot transactions.

"RBI reducing the cost of carrying while wanting to defend the rupee seems counterintuitive," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of forex advisory firm IFA Global.

But on Monday, though, the rupee held in a tight range of 82.3187 to 82.4212 against the greenback.

With the rupee "not doing anything" in the last few days, "it is natural" that speculative activity has reduced, a trader at a private sector bank told Reuters.

"We could be in for a quiet week unless we have a big move on US yields."

Both the longer-term and shorter-term Treasury rates were below multi-year highs. Bond demand is being affected by the possibility of additional large rate increases from the Federal Reserve after a red-hot inflation reading.

Meanwhile, the British pound's resurgence caused the dollar index to decline slightly. Following the partial reversal of British Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic strategy on Monday, the pound rose.

"I think we're in for a period where UK credibility is continually questioned, and UK assets remain incredibly volatile for a significant period of time," Benjamin Jones, Invesco Director of Macro Research, said on Bloomberg Television.

"Watching the gilt market will be absolutely key in understanding if the market does believe Hunt to be more stable and if he will be able to push these policies through."