Rupee Slips Further As Fresh Coronavirus Cases Spark Uncertainty

Rupee witnessed another day of losses on Wednesday

The rupee on Wednesday witnessed another day of volatility as it slipped further amid uncertainties over the government confirming fresh cases of coronavirus in India. At 2:40 pm on Wednesday, the domestic currency was at 73.44 against the US dollar, down 15 paise from the previous closing mark.

In morning session, the rupee opened at 73.08 and then gained further ground to touch a high of 72.90 against the greenback. However, as the government confirmed 16 new cases of coronavirus affected people in India, uncertainty gripped the currency markets with the rupee hitting an intra-day low of 73.63 in the afternoon trade.

On Tuesday too, the currency had opened on a positive note before losing ground rapidly to close at a 16-month low of 73.29. The rupee has in fact, depreciated more than 1.5 per cent in the last three sessions.

Meanwhile, RBI said on a statement on Tuesday that it is prepared for appropriate action for the orderly functioning of financial markets, to maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability.