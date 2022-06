In the previous session, the rupee had declined by 4 paise to hit a record closing low of 78.37.

Indian rupee slipped 12 paise to settle above the 78-level against the US dollar on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and economic slowdown fears.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.57 against the American dollar, registering a fall of 20 paise over its last closing.

In the previous session, the rupee had declined by 4 paise to hit a record closing low of 78.37 against the dollar.