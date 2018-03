: The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to 64.92 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks.Also, foreign capital outflows amid a lower opening in the equity market weighed on the domestic units.However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies on lingering worries of a global trade war limited the fall in rupee, dealers said. The rupee fell 9 paise to 64.92 against the US dollar in the opening session.Yesterday, it had ended higher by 6 paise at 64.83 against the dollar as the American unit weakened against major currencies following US inflation data and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's exit.