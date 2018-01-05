Rupee Rises To 30-Month High Vs Dollar, Sensex Hits New High: 10 Points

The rupee rose to a 30-month high of 63.32 while Sensex rose over 150 points.

The rupee rose to a 30-month high of 63.32 against the dollar today, continuing its upward march in 2018. The rupee traded in a range of 63.37 and 63.32 in early trade as compared to its Thursday's close of 63.40. A higher domestic equity market also helped lift the rupee. The Sensex and Nifty hit record highs today, boosting sentiment in the currency market. The rupee also got a boost from a broad weakness of dollar against other major currencies.