Rupee Recovers To Three-Week High Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about movement in the rupee against the US dollar (INR vs USD) today:
1. The strong GDP numbers has strengthened expectations that RBI could possibly go for rate hikes sooner than estimated. "In terms of RBI's outlook, we expect a rate hike soon. There's a 50 per cent chance of a rate hike happening in June," said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.
2. "The down move in crude prices seems to have halted for now and that could support USD-INR. The USD-INR pair is continuing its bearish momentum. But it has immediate support at 67.30 levels," forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note.
3. Crude oil prices had last month touched $80 per barrel, a level last seen in 2014. With crude oil being the largest item on India's import bill, the prices influence the rupee's movement against the US dollar. On the higher side, USD-INR has immediate resistance at around 67.55-67.60 levels, IFA Global added.
4. "Rupee seems to have benefited from the easing on Brent crude from $80 levels," Salil Datar, CEO and executive director, Essel Finance VKC Forex, told NDTV.
5. He expects the rupee to trade between 67.30/35 to 67.75/80 levels in near term.
(With agency inputs)