Rupee Rises Sharply To 82.15 Against A Softer Dollar On Easing Fed Rate Hike Bets

Rupee Today: Domestic currency gains against a softer dollar

The rupee rose sharply against a softer dollar on Thursday, driven by expectations that major central banks may start to dial down on their aggressive rate hikes rhetoric, but a surge in crude prices will cap the domestic currency's gains.

Bloomberg showed the rupee was last at 82.1512 per dollar after opening at 82.1288, compared to its previous closing of 82.73 on Tuesday.

PTI reported that the domestic currency rose 67 paise to 82.14 against the US dollar in early trade.

Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations.

The domestic currency's gains may be limited as crude oil gained further ground after touching the highest level in about two weeks on supply constraints after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that a deal with Iran was unlikely to develop anytime soon.

"The Indian rupee to open at 82.05 after the dollar index fell to below 110 levels, and the US 10-year yield fell to 4.00 per cent. The probable reason for this fall is slower rate hikes from the US in November-22 despite inflation being higher," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors

"But the rise in oil prices from $90 per barrel to $94 would cap the rise in the rupee as oil is a major import for the country. Oil companies and importers will use this opportunity to buy dollars at a cheaper rate," he added.

The dollar index was approaching its lowest point in more than a month, at about 109.75. The dollar index was close to 112 when the over-the-counter (OTC) markets for the rupee closed on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The "big correction on the dollar" will help rupee "have a really good start today", a dealer at a Mumbai-based bank told Reuters.

"You would expect 82 to be a big support (for USD/INR pair) and there will be decent dollar buying interest there," said the dealer.

Bets that the Fed will review the magnitude of its rate hikes beginning next month as a result of the deteriorating US economy have contributed to the dollar's drop.

Weak US housing data this week, which revealed that home prices and sales fell, added to the case that the Fed's efforts to slow down the world's top economy were effective, supporting the idea that the Fed could start to pivot in December.