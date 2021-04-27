Rupee Rises By 7 Paise To 74.66 Against Dollar

Rupee appreciated against the Dollar

The rupee on Tuesday went up 7 paise to close at 74.66 against the US dollar in its second day of gains, mainly on dollar selling by exporters and a rally in Indian equities.

It continued to rise against the dollar over upbeat risk sentiments even as investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve''s meeting ending on Wednesday.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 74.65 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.51 and a low of 74.73.

It finally ended at 74.66 against the American currency, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous closing. On Monday, the rupee had settled higher at 74.73 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20 per cent to 90.98.

This is the second straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it has appreciated 35 paise.