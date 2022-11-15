Rupee Rises 16 Paise To 81.10 Against A Retreating Dollar

Rupee Today: Rupee closes higher against a retreating dollar

The rupee rose a touch against a retreating dollar on Tuesday as bulls piled back into global risks assets, hoping the Federal Reserve would slow its rate hike pace, and the easing of Sino-US tensions further supported market optimism.

According to Bloomberg, the rupee was last at 81.1025 per dollar after opening at 81.1188, compared to its previous close of 81.2625.

"As the dollar index fell to 106.20 from 107 levels, the rupee gained to 81.01 from a low of 81.44. However the trade deficit came in at $ 26.73 billion which took the sheen off the rupee appreciation, taking it lower to 81.18," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

PTI reported that the domestic currency gained 17 paise to close provisionally at 81.11 against the US dollar.

Some market participants are hoping foreign investor inflows remain robust, which will help the rupee end the year firmer than their earlier expectations.

A lower domestic inflation reading, a pullback in oil prices and positive Asian currencies also helped the rupee after an erratic session on Monday, during which the domestic currency opened at the day's high and closed at the day's low.

In the previous session, the rupee began the day at a seven-week high of 80.52 before falling quickly to breach 81.00. Stop losses and a huge conglomerate's need for dollars drove the rupee's reversal on Monday.

The dollar slipped 0.6 per cent to a three-month low against a basket of major currencies on the expectation that the Fed will change its stance on rate increases.

"The rupee opened on a flat note and started to appreciate in the latter half. The momentum in the dollar turned negative after one of the Fed members hinted towards a slower rate hike process," Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told PTI.

A day after Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated the endpoint of the cycle was "far off," Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard stated that the US central bank will likely soon reduce its rate hikes but highlighted that they had "more work to do."

But according to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey for November, sentiment is still "uber-bearish," with investors flocking to cash and the dollar while shunning tech companies.

"My biggest concern is the market gets ahead of itself, and we get into a situation where the Fed feels it needs to rein in and tighten more than it otherwise would have, as markets became too frothy," Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Strategist at Invesco said on Bloomberg Radio.