Rupee Regains Some Ground From Record Low Despite A Resurgent Dollar

Rupee off record lows despite a resurgent dollar

The rupee recovered some ground on Thursday after hitting a record low and repeatedly sinking to new all-time lows in recent sessions, driven by an intervention from the Reserve Bank of India, even as a resurgent dollar weighed on other major currencies.

After holding off below 80 per dollar for about 50 days, the domestic currency has hit new lows almost on a daily basis since it breached that level, with many analysts calling for the currency to fall well past the 82-mark.

Investors now await the RBI's rate decision and anxiously look forward to the central bank's tone on Friday.

Bloomberg showed the rupee gained to 81.8587 against the dollar on Thursday, after opening at 81.5987, compared to its record low close of 81.9400 in the previous session.

The RBI likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Thursday as the rupee gave up most of its intraday gains and threatened to fall to new record lows, Reuters reported quoting traders.

The intervention by the Reserve Bank of India was confirmed to Reuters by two bankers and a brokerage firm.

The dollar clawed back to rise towards its recent 20-year high again, after its worst session in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday, broadly driven by recession fears and more interest rate hikes pain.

According to a Reuters report, Charles Evans, a seasoned member of the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee, made no mention of any of the recent drama when speaking with reporters in London on Wednesday.

"We just really need to get inflation in check," Mr Evans said, referring to the Fed's rates hike plan - now at 3-3.25 per cent - to a range of 4.5-4.75 per cent by the end of the year or March.