Rupee Recovers From 1-Month Low Against US Dollar In Early Session. 5 Points

Overseas, mixed trend in other Asian markets influenced the trading sentiment today.

The Indian rupee staged a recovery from its near 1-month low to trade 32 paise higher at 68.06 against the US currency in early session on Wednesday. Fresh selling of the greenback by banks and exporters supported the Indian rupee but US dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains, said forex dealers. Investor sentiment also turned positive following higher opening of the domestic equity market.