Rupee Edges Higher, Near 66 Level Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee edged higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy statement. Gaining as much as 15 paise in morning deals, the rupee was 1 paisa away from the 66 level against the greenback. Mild gains in the rupee came ahead of release of RBI's second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19. Analysts will closely watch the RBI's action on key rates as well as commentary for cues.