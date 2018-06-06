NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Edges Higher, Near 66 Level Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

Mild gains in the rupee came ahead of release of RBI's second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19.

Forex | | Updated: June 06, 2018 10:56 IST
Rupee-dollar (INR-USD) rate today: The rupee traded in the range of 67.11-67.01 against the US dollar

The rupee edged higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy statement. Gaining as much as 15 paise in morning deals, the rupee was 1 paisa away from the 66 level against the greenback. Mild gains in the rupee came ahead of release of RBI's second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19. Analysts will closely watch the RBI's action on key rates as well as commentary for cues.
Here are 10 things to know about rupee's movement against the US dollar today:
  1. The rupee traded in the range of 67.11-67.01 against the US dollar in morning. At 10:16 am, the rupee was trading at 67.07 against the greenback.
  2. The rupee took support from fresh selling of dollars by exporters as well as weakness in the American currency against some currencies, according to dealers. Lingering concerns about global trade also supported the rupee, they added.
  3. "The rupee has come under pressure and instead of a rupee appreciation, which was the norm sometime back, the level of depreciation is being spoken of in the market. Globally too, it looks like that the interest rates will increase and the Fed (US Federal Reserve) will go in for another 3 rate hikes. FPI (foreign portfolio investor) flows have already witnessed the impact under these conditions. Therefore, monetary policy becomes critical not just in terms of rate action but also the 'tone'," said credit ratings agency CARE.
  4. "The market seems to have factored in a no rate change expectation for now and rupee seems to be range-bound between 67-67.30/35. However, in case of a rate change, rupee might strengthen to 66.80/90," said Salil Datar, CEO and executive director, Essel Finance VKC Forex.
  5. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, will conclude a three-day meeting today and release a policy statement at 2:30 pm. An increasing number of economists expect the RBI to hike key interest rates, a poll by news agency Reuters found, but most still think the central bank will stay on hold and use this week's meeting to prepare for an August hike. In a snap poll of 56 economists taken after the release of the GDP data last week, 26 of those respondents said they expect the RBI to take the repo rate higher at the June 6 meeting.
  6. The MPC is seen choosing either a wait-and-watch approach or being pre-emptive amid adverse inflation risks, according to brokerage Kotak Securities. "We now see scope of a shallow rate hike cycle which balances emerging price pressures with a nascent cyclical economic recovery," it said in a note.
  7. Kotak said its call is influenced by persistent shocks of higher fuel prices and a weaker rupee along with incipient risk of higher-than-usual MSP (Minimum Support Price) increases.
  8. Petrol and diesel prices were revised marginally lower on Wednesday, the eighth consecutive cut in petrol prices and seventh in eight days in case of diesel. Higher fuel prices lead to a higher inflation reading. Domestic fuel prices are tracking a recovery in global crude oil rates, which had last month hit 2014 lows around $80 per barrel.
  9. Kotak also noted that the RBI had assumed crude price of US$68 per barrel in its April inflation projections, which will possibly be revised higher in its latest forecasts. The brokerage expects the June policy to "strongly signal" a 50 basis points rate hike seen in August and October. "However if MSP (Minimum Support Price) increases are in line with recent trends, RBI could have some space to maintain status quo," it noted.
  10. The rupee had closed at 67.16 against the US currency on Tuesday.


