Rupee Sheds Early Advances Against US Dollar In Afternoon Trade

The rupee on Tuesday afternoon wiped out almost all gains it made against the US dollar in the morning as the equity indices also witnessed a sharp downturn after a third case of coronavirus-linked death was confirmed in India. At 3:15 pm, the currency was at 74.26 against the greenback, a marginal 1 paisa stronger than the previous closing mark of 74.27.

Earlier, in the morning, the currency had opened at 74.14 and had advanced to an intra-day high of 73.86, tracking initial gains in the equity markets. The local currency on Monday plunged 50 paise to 74.25 against the greenback as concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the US Fed's emergency interest rate cut and the RBI's liquidity enhancing measures.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a second round of long-term repo operations for a total of Rs 1 lakh crore to pump rupee liquidity into the banking system. It also announced a second six-month dollar/rupee sell/buy swap for $2 billion on March 23 to supply dollars to the market.