Rupee Pares Sharp Gains To End At 82.47 On Dollar Demand From Importers

Rupee rose, but gave up sharp gains from earlier on Friday

The rupee gave up some of its sharp gains from earlier in the session on Friday, driven by dollar demand from domestic importers taking advantage and hedging at a lower exchange rate even as mixed mood resulted in turbulent global markets.

Investors shying away from risky assets on a dimming outlook for China and the wider global economy also did not help the domestic currency.

According to Bloomberg, the Indian currency was last changing hands at 82.47 per dollar after opening at 82.38, compared to 82.5025 it closed on Thursday.

While the rupee strengthened in early trade, rising to nearly 82.29 against the greenback on Friday, importers once again bought dollars and drove the currency to 82.50.

But PTI reported that the rupee declined by 15 paise to close provisionally at 82.48 against the US dollar as a stronger greenback in the overseas markets weighed on the domestic unit, while a positive trend in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows capped the currency's losses.

"The rupee was in a narrow range as the dollar index rose to 110.87 and oil moved higher to above $96 per barrel. Asian currencies also were consolidating while the Chinese yuan was a bit lower," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

"Market now awaits the crucial Federal Reserve meeting on 2nd November before which the rupee should consolidate between the 82 to 83 levels," he added.

The ECB's dovish remarks drove market views that central banks will likely moderate the pace of monetary tightening, particularly after the Bank of Canada shocked the market on Wednesday by delivering a smaller-than-expected rate hike.

According to Citi strategists, markets have started to trade a Fed pivot again, but this is defined as hiking in smaller increments, not as a "proper" pivot from hikes to cuts, noting that an actual pause is still some time away, reported Reuters.

Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve meeting coming up next week.

While a rate increase of 75 basis points after its policy meeting on November 1-2 is almost guaranteed, the probability of a lower rate increase of 50 basis points in December was 55 per cent, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"I don't think there will be any surprise here (in terms of a rate hike), but it will be more on the message that the Fed will deliver," Frank Benzimra, Head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale, told Reuters.