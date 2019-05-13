Rupee Plummets To Over 2-Month Low Against Dollar: 10 Points

The rupee had on Friday closed at 69.92 against the US dollar.

The rupee on Monday fell sharply by 59 paise to close at nearly two-and-a-half-month-low of 70.51 against the US dollar, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The fall came due to persistent foreign fund outflows from Indian markets and renewed worries over rising crude oil prices. The domestic currency opened sharply lower at 70.16 and fell further to touch over two-month low of 70.53 at the interbank foreign exchange market as oil prices rose over 1 per cent in global markets.