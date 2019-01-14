Rupee Falls To End At Lowest Level In 1 Month: 10 Points

Rupee pared early gains and fell to an intra-day low of 70.95 against the US dollar.
Mumbai: The rupee on Monday plunged by 43 paise to close at nearly one-month low of 70.92 against the US dollar, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The fall came amid weak industrial output growth data, fall in domestic equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows. A weak US dollar against major global currencies and fall in crude oil prices, however, capped losses of the domestic currency, said the report. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.50 and touched a high of 70.44 per US dollar in early trade.
Here are ten things to know:
This is the lowest closing level since December 17 when the rupee ended at 71.56 per dollar.
On Friday, the rupee had weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar.
"Weaker economic data, fall in domestic equity and foreign fund outflow weighed on the rupee sentiment", PTI quoted VK Sharma, head PCG & capital markets strategy, HDFC Securities, as saying.
Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in the manufacturing sector, said government data on Friday.
Meanwhile, the government announced key macro data - wholesale and retail inflation - on Monday. Consumer inflation was at 2.19 per cent in December whereas, wholesale inflation eased to 3.80 per cent in the month.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at $59.63 per barrel, lower by 1.41 per cent.
The S&P BSE's benchmark index Sensex finished 156.28 points lower at 35,853.56, while the NSE Nifty ended at 10,737.60, 57.35 points lower from Friday's close.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dipped 0.11 per cent to 95.56 in late afternoon trade.
Meanwhile, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 687.20 crore on a net basis Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought equities to the tune of Rs 123.17 crore, provisional data showed. (With agency inputs)