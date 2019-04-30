Rupee Ends Higher At 69.56 Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

The rupee had rebounded by 23 paise to close at 70.02 against US dollar on Friday.
The rupee appreciated for the second straight session on Tuesday to close higher by 46 paise at 69.56 against the US dollar, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The gain came as crude oil prices retreated from six-month high levels and the greenback weakened against global rivals. At the forex market, the domestic unit opened at 69.83 and advanced to a high of 69.52 during the day. It finally settled at 69.56, registering a rise of 46 paise against the dollar over its previous close.
Here are 5 things to know:
- The rupee had rebounded by 23 paise to close at 70.02 against US dollar on Friday. The forex market was closed on Monday due to general elections in Mumbai.
- "Rupee gained for the second day amid retracement in crude prices from the six-month highs," PTI quoted VK Sharma, head PCG & capital markets strategy, HDFC Securities, as saying. Mr Sharma further said that "going forward, the month of May would remain volatile due to crucial election results scheduled on May 23."
- Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 114.59 crore Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
- Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.24 per cent to trade at $72.93 per barrel. Despite the rise, crude prices have recovered significantly from its 6-month high of 75.60 per barrel.
- Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty Tuesday ended marginally lower after a volatile session, dragged by private sector lender Yes bank which posted a loss of Rs 1,506 crore in the March quarter on higher bad loans provisioning. The BSE Sensex closed with 0.09 per cent or 35.78 points loss at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 per cent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15. (With agency inputs)
