Rupee Ends Higher At 69.56 Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

The rupee had rebounded by 23 paise to close at 70.02 against US dollar on Friday.

The rupee appreciated for the second straight session on Tuesday to close higher by 46 paise at 69.56 against the US dollar, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The gain came as crude oil prices retreated from six-month high levels and the greenback weakened against global rivals. At the forex market, the domestic unit opened at 69.83 and advanced to a high of 69.52 during the day. It finally settled at 69.56, registering a rise of 46 paise against the dollar over its previous close.