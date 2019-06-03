Rupee Closes Higher At 69.26 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee on Friday had settled at 69.70 against the US dollar

Rupee rose for second day in a row against the US dollar on hopes of rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India. The home unit climbed 44 paise or 0.6 per cent to end at 69.26 against the greenback, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The rise was in line with an intense rally in domestic equities amid hopes of a rate cut by the RBI after India's economic growth slowed to 5.5 per cent in last quarter of financial year 208-19, the PTI report said. The domestic currency opened strong at 69.48 and rose to intraday high of 69.10 at the forex market. The rupee on Friday had settled at 69.70 against the greenback.