Rupee Registers Fresh 7-Month Low Against US Dollar Today: 10 Points Losses in domestic stock markets, where benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke their nine-session winning streak, dragged the currency lower.

At 65.66, the rupee marked the weakest closing level on Wednesday since September 27, 2017. Here are 10 things to know about the rupee's movement against the US dollar on Wednesday:

1. The rupee touched an intraday low of 65.78 against the US dollar during Wednesday's session.



2. The rupee had last touched 65.78 against the US currency on September 28, 2017.



3. The rupee had fallen to a low of 65.79 in early trade but the Reserve Bank of India's suspected intervention helped the currency recover to a day's high of 65.59, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.



4. State-owned banks and private lenders sold dollar likely on behalf of the central bank to stem weakness in the local currency, PTI said citing a forex dealer.



5. Losses in the domestic stock markets, where benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty broke their nine-session winning streak, dragged the currency lower.



6. Rising crude prices in the international oil market also weighed on the rupee. Rising crude oil prices - which are in dollars - make import of the commodity more expensive for domestic oil refiners. This pushes up the demand for dollar, making the US currency stronger against the rupee.



7. Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, lifted by a reported decline in US crude inventories and the risk of supply disruptions, news agency Reuters reported.



8. Brent crude oil futures rose 87 cents to $72.45 a barrel by 1143 GMT (5:13 pm in India), while US WTI crude futures rose 95 cents to $67.47.



9. According to provisional exchange data, foreign investors pulled out Rs 915.71 crore from capital markets on Wednesday.



10. India's trade deficit hit $13.69 billion in March, climbing from $11.98 billion in February. Exports during March inched lower by 0.66 per cent to $29.11 billion from $29.30 billion worth of merchandise shipped out during the corresponding month last year, official data showed on Friday.



(With agency inputs)



