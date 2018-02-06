Rupee Plunges To 6-Week Low Against US Dollar Today: 5 Updates The rupee has been on a weakening streak since the start of this month. The rupee had plunged by 44 paise against the US dollar on Budget day.

1) The rupee has been on a weakening streak since the start of this month. The rupee had plunged by 44 paise against the US dollar on Budget day (Thursday), after the government announced a long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equities and set a fiscal deficit target at a wider-than-expected 3.3 per cent for FY19.



2) Weak domestic equities also hurt the rupee. Foreign investors sold domestic equities worth Rs 1,263.57 crore on Monday.



3) Domestic stock markets were under strong selling pressure, with the Sensex falling over 1,200 points at day's low, tracking a selloff across global markets. Overnight, the Dow fell over 4 per cent while today Japan's Nikkei slumped over 5 per cent.



4) The latest trigger for the global bloodbath in equities is better-than-expected jobs data in the US, which has raised the possibility of Federal Reserve hiking rates faster than expected.



5) US raising rates faster than expected would be negative for Asia and emerging market assets, says forex advisory firm IFA Global, which expects the rupee to trade in the range of 64.25-64.62 against the dollar on Tuesday.



