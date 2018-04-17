Rupee Ends At Weakest Level Against USD In Nearly 13 Months: 5 Points

Weakness in the rupee came despite a rally in Sensex and Nifty

The rupee weakened by 15 paise to close at nearly 13-month low of 65.64 against the US dollar. This marked rupee's weakest closing level against the greenback since March 23, 2017. The rupee had traded in a range of 65.68-65.41 against the US dollar during Tuesday's session before settling at 65.64. That came a day after the rupee closed at an over six-month low of 65.49. Weakness in the rupee came despite a rally in equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty, which logged their ninth straight day of gains in their longest winning streak over three years.