Rupee At 2-Week High, May Shift Away From 65-Mark, Say Experts: 5 Points

The RBI had fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.9875 against the US dollar.

The rupee on Wednesday ended at a two-week high of 64.83 against the US dollar following US inflation data and the 'Rexit'. For Thursday, US retail sales data - which have fallen for the third straight month, may guide the US dollar movement and in turn, affect the domestic currency, said experts. The rupee traded almost flat in most part of the day but fag-end dollar selling helped the local currency extend gains for the third day in a row. The dollar US weakened against major currencies owing to US inflation data and the 'Rexit'.