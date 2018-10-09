NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Hits Lifetime Low Of 74.27 Against US Dollar

The rupee pared all its morning gains to hit a new record low of 74.27 against the US dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

