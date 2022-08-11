Rupee Gains Sharply As Dollar Gets Bruised After Easing US Inflation Report

Rupee opens higher as US inflation concerns ease

The rupee gained sharply early on Thursday as a decline in the US inflation rate boosted Asian currencies, lifting risk appetite and sending the dollar tumbling.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 79.2762 against the dollar, a gain of nearly 25 paise from Wednesday's close of 79.5188. According to the news agency, the Indian currency opened at 79.2225 per dollar and traded from 79.2038 to 79.3138 range.

While Reuters showed the rupee was last changing hands at 79.25 per US dollar, up from 79.52 in the previous session, PTI reported the rupee declined 6 paise to 79.31 against the US dollar in early trade.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed range-bound trading in early deals, after opening at 79.22 against the US dollar, it fell to 79.31, registering a decline of 6 paise over the last close and moving in a tight range of 79.22-79.31 in the morning trade, according to PTI.

On Wednesday, the rupee rebounded by 38 paise to close at 79.25 against the US currency.

Consumer prices in the US were unchanged in July compared to June, when they rose by 1.3 per cent on a monthly basis. The July data was below expectations due to a sharp drop in the price of gasoline, which caused markets to reposition themselves under the impression that inflation had peaked.

Investors anticipate that if price increases have peaked, the US Federal Reserve won't need to continue raising interest rates at the dizzyingly rapid rate that had been bolstering the dollar.

On Thursday, the dollar was little changed against its major peers after plunging 1% in the previous session, the most in five months. Commodity currencies rallied on improved risk appetite from hopes of a soft landing.

Asian shares and currencies rose after US headline inflation slowed more than expected, prompting traders to pare bets of aggressive Fed policy tightening.