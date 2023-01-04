Rupee Gains 3 Paise To Reach 82.87 Against US Dollar

Rupee gains 3 paise in early trade. (File)Rupee trades 3 paise higher at 82.87 against US dollar in early trade. PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comFeatured Video Of The DayCentre Raises Interest Rates On Post Office Deposits, No Change In Provident Fund RatesAlso ReadRupee Declines 8 Paise To Close At 82.86 Against US DollarRupee Opens 9 Paise Higher Against US DollarRupee Closes At 82.75 Against US DollarTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:RupeeDollar