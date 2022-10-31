Rupee Falls To 82.72 Against A Resurgent Dollar As Risk Appetite Declines

Rupee falls to 82.72 against the dollar

The rupee reversed gains from earlier in the session on Monday to close weaker against the dollar as risk sentiment deteriorated through the day ahead of key central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve.

According to Bloomberg, the rupee was last changing hands at 82.7150 per dollar after opening at 82.3850, compared to its previous close of 82.4750.

The domestic currency had strengthened earlier in the day to 82.3237 before falling to a low of 82.7225 against the greenback.

"The rupee fell sharply as oil companies rushed to buy dollars and stop losses of their USDINR bets, and sellers were hit at 82.50 level. Asian currencies were all down as the Chinese yuan crossed 7.31 per dollar," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

PTI reported that the rupee fell 31 paise to close provisionally at 82.78 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee depreciated on Monday amid strength in the US dollar. However, positive domestic equities and weak crude oil prices cushioned the downside, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, told PTI.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on a strong US dollar amid increasing odds of an aggressive rate hike by the Fed on Wednesday. Some recovery in crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee," said Mr Choudhary.

Traders may remain cautious ahead of manufacturing PMI and trade deficit data, which is expected to be released on Tuesday, Mr Choudhary said, adding, "we expect USD-INR spot price to trade in the range of 81.80 and 83.30 in the next couple of sessions."

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28 per cent to 111.05.

As traders prepared for another significant interest rate hike by the Fed this week, the dollar rose broadly against most major currencies, including the yen, sterling and the euro.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose back above 4 per cent and in anticipation of what may be the largest interest rate hike by the Bank of England in more than 30 years, yields on UK gilts also jumped.

But expectations that major central banks are on the verge of moving away from aggressive tightening policy has spurred risk assets in recent sessions.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell “should be a bit less hawkish”at his press conference on Wednesday compared to after the last meeting, according to Yardeni Research.

With the expectation that another 75 basis points is penciled in this week, “Mr Powell will have to acknowledge that the federal funds rate is now further into restrictive territory and will be even more so come the FOMC's December meeting,” said the research note.