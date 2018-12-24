Rupee Edges Higher Against Dollar

The rupee gained by 8 paise against the dollar on Monday. The rupee advanced to touch 70.10 against the greenback in on selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. The dollar was weak against major currencies in global markets which supported the local currency, a currency dealer said, but choppy trend at the stock exchanges limited the gains.

The rupee opened a shade lower at 70.19 a dollar against the previous close of 70.18 a dollar.

It moved in a range of 70.21 to 70.12 a dollar in early trade before quoting at 70.10, showing a gain of 8 paise.

On Friday, the rupee snapped its four-day rising streak by falling 48 paise to close at 70.18 against the US currency due to month-end dollar demand and sharp losses in domestic equities.