Dollar Exchange Rate Fixed At 73.65 Rupees To Calculate Import Tax

The revised exchange rates will stay in place "until further notice", a finance ministry official said.

NEW DELHI: The government has set the dollar exchange rate at Rs 73.65 for import tax calculations effective September 21, compared with Rs 72.55 a fortnight ago, according to a finance ministry statement on Thursday.

The rupee, Asia's worst performing currency this year after depreciating around 13 per cent, closed at 72.39 on Wednesday. It hit a record low of 72.99 on Tuesday.

Markets were closed on Thursday.

For calculation of taxes on exports, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs will use an exchange rate at Rs 71.95, compared with Rs 70.85 notified earlier.

The revised exchange rates will stay in place "until further notice", a finance ministry official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2018