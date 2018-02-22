Rupee Slides Past 65 Against US Dollar For First Time In 3 Months The rupee had closed at 64.76 against the US dollar on Wednesday. A broad strength in the dollar and weak domestic equity markets have weighed on the dollar.

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT The rupee fell to 65.06 against the US dollar at day's low



The dollar also benefited from higher bond yields.



US treasury yields have risen in the wake of higher government borrowing. The US Treasury Department has issued more debt in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years.



Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, released yesterday, showed the usual concerns that inflation might disappoint, but also an expectation of faster economic growth due to fiscal stimulus. In particular, US Fed members agreed that "the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate."



That led investors to narrow the odds on faster hike. Three rate rises are now almost fully priced in for this year, compared to two as recently as December.



Weak domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee. Rupee could remain under pressure if outflows from capital markets continue, says forex advisory firm IFA Global. Foreign investors so far this month have pulled out a staggering $1 billion from the Indian stock market. (With Agency Inputs)





