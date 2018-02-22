Rupee Slides Past 65 Against US Dollar For First Time In 3 Months

The dollar also benefited from higher bond yields.
US treasury yields have risen in the wake of higher government borrowing. The US Treasury Department has issued more debt in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, released yesterday, showed the usual concerns that inflation might disappoint, but also an expectation of faster economic growth due to fiscal stimulus. In particular, US Fed members agreed that "the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate."
Comments
Weak domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee. Rupee could remain under pressure if outflows from capital markets continue, says forex advisory firm IFA Global. Foreign investors so far this month have pulled out a staggering $1 billion from the Indian stock market. (With Agency Inputs)