Rupee Weakens Against Dollar, Returns Below 70 Mark: 10 Things To Know

Therupee depreciated 9.2% against the dollar last year

After appreciating for three consecutive sessions, the rupee weakened on Wednesday. The rupee settled at 70.18 against the dollar, down 75 paise - or 1.1 per cent - from the previous close. A gain in the dollar overseas and a selloff in domestic equity markets, leading to a 1 per cent fall in benchmark indices, hurt the rupee, say analysts. The Sensex shed 363 points, or 1 per cent, to end at 35,891 on Wednesday as auto and metal stocks slumped amid concerns of a slowdown in manufacturing activity. The Nifty50 fell 117 points to settle at 10,792.