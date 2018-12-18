Rupee Jumps Above 71 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee has declined by 97 paise against the dollar so far this month

The rupee advanced by as much as 71 paise against the dollar on Tuesday. Weakness in the dollar overseas, ahead of the outcome of the US central bank's policy review, along with falling crude oil prices boosted the rupee, say analysts. The rupee touched a nearly three-week high of 70.84 against the greenback during Tuesday's session. Lacklustre trade in the domestic equity markets however capped the upside. The rupee had risen by 34 paise to close at 71.55 against the US currency on Monday.