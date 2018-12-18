NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Jumps Above 71 Mark Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee touched a nearly three-week high of 71.01 against the greenback during Tuesday's session.

Forex | | Updated: December 18, 2018 14:38 IST
The rupee has declined by 97 paise against the dollar so far this month

The rupee advanced by as much as 71 paise against the dollar on Tuesday. Weakness in the dollar overseas, ahead of the outcome of the US central bank's policy review, along with falling crude oil prices boosted the rupee, say analysts. The rupee touched a nearly three-week high of 70.84 against the greenback during Tuesday's session. Lacklustre trade in the domestic equity markets however capped the upside. The rupee had risen by 34 paise to close at 71.55 against the US currency on Monday.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. By afternoon, the rupee touched 70.84 against the dollar, its highest level recorded since December 7.
  2. The 10-year benchmark bond yield also fell tracking crude prices and rupee to 7.41 per cent from 7.46 per cent on Monday.
  3. Lower crude prices and expectations of fewer US rate hikes in 2019 as markets counted down to a crucial Federal Reserve meeting supported the currency.
  4. "There is no demand for dollars because of expectations of lesser number of Fed rate hikes," news agency Reuters quoted a senior dealer at a state-run bank as saying. Most of the dollar sales were from banks, though a few exporters were also selling, dealers said.
  5. The Federal Reserve - the US central bank - is due to announce its rate decision after the conclusion of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. While the central bank is widely expected to raise rates this month, analysts are calling for two more hikes in 2019 compared with three in September on worries over a potential recession there, according to a Reuters poll.
  6. "If Fed members revise their expectations for inflation and growth lower and the dot plot for 2019 moves lower, it may initially be seen as positive by markets but it would eventually be seen as the Fed acknowledging signs of slowdown in the economy," said forex advisory firm IFA Global.
  7. Crude oil prices hit a 14-month low level on Tuesday. Oil prices dropped for a third session as reports of growing inventory and forecasts of record shale output in the US stoked worries about oversupply.
  8. "The recent announcement to restrain crude output by 1.2 mn barrels a day has not affected prices which is a positive for the currency," CARE Ratings, a credit ratings agency, said in a note.
  9. Brent - the international benchmark for crude oil, dropped 1.2 per cent to trade below the $59-a-barrel mark. Brent has slipped more than 4 per cent in the past three sessions.
  10. Meanwhile, the rupee has declined by 97 paise against the dollar so far this month.

(With agency inputs)



Rupee dollarCurrency exchange rate

