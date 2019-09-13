Rupee Extends Gain To 7th Day, Edges Past 71 Mark Against Dollar

Rupee vs dollar: As of Thursday's close, the rupee is down 1.96% against the dollar so far this year

Continuing its upmove for a seventh session in a row, the rupee gained by as much as 26 paise to edge past the 71 mark against the dollar on Friday. After starting the session at 71.01, the rupee gained further ground to touch 70.88 against the greenback in morning. Weakness in global crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows amid a steady dollar supported the rupee, say analysts. The latest bout of rise in the rupee comes after macroeconomic data fuelled hopes of further easing of monetary policy by the central bank going forward.

The rupee moved in a range of 70.88-71.03 against the greenback in the first half of the session.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday with the global benchmark set to finish the week on a lower note after days of swinging back and forth. Brent crude futures were last seen trading 0.3 per cent lower at $60.20 per barrel.

Easing of trade tensions between the US and China strengthened Asian currencies. News that the world's two largest economies would return to the negotiation table in early October was cheered by markets.

Investors rolled back short positions on most Asian currencies over the past two weeks, a poll by news agency Reuters showed, as risk appetite picked up after the US and China agreed to restart trade talks.

The poll was closed on Wednesday, before a surprise announcement from US President Donald Trump delaying scheduled tariff hikes on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods.

