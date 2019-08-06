Rupee Edges Higher From 5-Month Low: 10 Things To Know

The rupee took support from weakness in the dollar overseas but rising crude oil prices limited the gains

Clocking some recovery from a five-month low registered the previous session, the rupee appreciated by as much as 26 paise against the US dollar on Tuesday. The rupee opened lower at 70.80 against the greenback, down seven paise compared to the previous close, and slid to as much as 70.83 before reversing direction, and appreciating to as much as 70.47 during the session. Analysts say the recovery in the rupee was in line with emerging market currencies, which rose after signs emerged that Beijing is keen to stem the yuan's slide soothed markets which were unnerved by the Donald Trump administration's labelling of China as a currency manipulator.