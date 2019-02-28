Rupee Edges Higher Against Dollar

Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows supported the recovery in the rupee

The rupee rose by 10 paise in opening trade against the US dollar to 71.14 on Thursday. The upmove for the rupee at the interbank forex market came amid mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the currency. Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows too supported the recovery in the rupee. The dollar rose from a three-week low overseas as investors grew cautious about US-China trade talks.

The rupee had declined by 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the dollar on Wednesday amid a flare-up of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 423.04 crore on a net basis Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Gains in the domestic equity markets also supported the currency. The Sensex rose as much as 180.42 points to 36,085.85 in early trade, and the Nifty moved to 10,865.70, up 59.05 points from the previous close. Advances in pharma, FMCG and energy stocks supported the markets.