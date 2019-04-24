Rupee Depreciates To 69.85 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee weakened as much as 0.33 per cent against the dollar to touch an intraday low of 69.85 on Wednesday. Strength in the dollar overseas affected the rupee however easing crude oil prices - after hitting 2019 highs recently - kept the downside in check, say analysts. The rupee opened at 69.80 against the greenback, and slipped to as much as 69.85, marking a decline of 23 paise compared with the previous close.

Rupee dollar exchange rate: Strength in the dollar overseas affected the rupee, according to analysts

Here are 10 things to know about the movement in the rupee against the dollar (INR vs USD)

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers overseas - rose as much as 0.06 per cent during the session. It was last seen trading 0.01 per cent higher during the session. Gains in the domestic equity markets provided some support to the rupee. The Sensex rose as much as 136.64 points to touch 38,701.52 in intraday trade, while the Nifty regained the 11,600 mark during the session. Led by strength in oil & gas stocks, the benchmark equity indexes were on course to end higher after three consecutive sessions of losses. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday set a cut-off at its second dollar/rupee swap auction at a much higher than expected premium - a sign that the system is flush with dollar liquidity that banks are struggling to find buyers for. The central bank set a premium of Rs. 8.38 at the three-year buy-sell swap auction and accepted the entire planned $5 billion up on offer. Analysts see a limited upside in the rupee in the near term. "The RBI received total bids worth $18 billion indicating that the market has a lot of paying interest. The aggressive bids most likely came in from a large corporate looking to hedge long-term dollar liabilities," said IFA Global, a forex advisory firm. The RBI has been conducting the auctions in a bid to absorb the dollars in the system and prevent a sharp rise in the currency while also providing rupee liquidity to the banks. "With dollar glut continuing, volatility in forwards is likely to persist," IFA Global added. International crude oil prices fell on Wednesday amid signs that global markets remain adequately supplied. Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - were last seen trading 0.51 per cent lower at $74.13 per barrel. Crude oil prices for spot delivery rose to 2019 highs earlier in the week after the US said it would end all exemptions for sanctions against Iran, demanding countries halt oil imports from Tehran from May or face punitive action from Washington. The rupee had ended marginally higher at 69.62 against the US currency on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.