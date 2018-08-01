NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Edges Lower Against US Dollar Ahead Of RBI Policy Move: Key Things To Know

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is due to announce its rate decision today.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: August 01, 2018 11:46 IST
On Tuesday, the rupee gained 13 paise to close at 68.54 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee slipped by 5 paise to trade at 68.59 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy outcome, scheduled later in the day, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). According to forex dealers, the fall in Indian currency is due to the fresh demand for the US currency. However, a higher opening in domestic stock markets in early trade today limited the fall, forex dealers added.
Here are key things to know about forex market trading today:
  1. On Wednesday, major currencies were mostly frail against the US dollar overseas after reports claimed that US President Donald Trump would propose tariffs of 25 per cent, instead of 10 per cent, in an announcement that may come as early as today. 
  2. Investors are also watchful because of the upcoming policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve (today) and Bank of England (tomorrow). However, the US central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged. 
  3. On Tuesday, the rupee had gained 13 paise to close at a fresh two-week high of 68.54 against the US dollar on expectations that the US Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged. 
  4. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is due to announce its rate decision today. RBI is likely to raise interest rates today while retaining a neutral policy stance as it aims to strike a balance between rising inflationary pressures and still recovering growth, reported Reuters.
  5. Meanwhile, the domestic stock markets extended their record-setting splurge to Wednesday's session. Both benchmarks opened on fresh highs. After opening at 37,643.87, the Sensex hit an intra-day high of 37,711.87. The broader Nifty50 opened at 11,359.80 and hit an intra-day high of 11,390.55, its lifetime high. 
  6. Most Asian shares also crept higher on Wednesday following a firm Wall Street finish, but gains were curbed by weak data in the region and intensifying fears over volatile Sino-US trade relations, reported Reuters.
  7. On global front, oil prices also fell on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. stockpiles of crude unexpectedly rose, and as economic growth slowed, especially in Asia, amid the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China. (With agencies inputs)


Indian rupeeUS dollar

