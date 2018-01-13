Running Out Of Mobile Data? Best Monthly Prepaid Plans Under Rs 350

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149
This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299
This Jio pack offers 2 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 56GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day are offered in this Jio plan.
Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2GB data per day, along with 100 SMS per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.
This prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone offers unlimited local and STD calls. Also the recharge gives 2 GB of data per day for a period of 28 days.