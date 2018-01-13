Running Out Of Mobile Data? Best Monthly Prepaid Plans Under Rs 350 It is now possible to limit your monthly phone bill to under Rs 350 even if you are a data-heavy user.

Data heavy users can limit their monthly phone bill to under Rs 350



As telecom service providers fight for market share, customers have benefited from generous data and unlimited talk time plans released by Airtel, Vodafone, and the latest entrant Reliance Jio. Due to the extended price war, it is now possible to limit your monthly phone bill to under Rs 350 even if you are a data-heavy user. For anywhere between Rs.300 to Rs. 350 a month, or 28 days to be precise, Airtel offers a prepaid plan that costs Rs. 349 per billing cycle. The plan offers 2GB data daily. As per the plan, one is entitled to receive unlimited local and STD calls.Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day.Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299This Jio pack offers 2 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 56GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day are offered in this Jio plan.Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge planThis prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2GB data per day, along with 100 SMS per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days. Vodafone Rs 349 prepaid recharge planThis prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone offers unlimited local and STD calls. Also the recharge gives 2 GB of data per day for a period of 28 days.