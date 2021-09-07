Rules Amended To Ease Verification Of Records Submitted In Faceless Tax Assessment

Rules for document verification of faceless assessees have been eased

Simplifying the process of authenticating documents of those assessees who opt for faceless assessment, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said that rules have been amended to ensure that verification of their documents is done through electronic verification code or EVC.

The new rules have become effective from September 6, 2021.

“The amended rules provide that electronic records submitted through registered account of the taxpayers in the Income Tax Department's portal shall be deemed to have been authenticated by the taxpayer by EVC,” a statement issued by the CBDT said.

This means that once a person submits an electronic record by logging into his or her registered account on the income tax portal, it would be deemed that the record is authenticated by EVC.

CBDT also said that certain other entities like companies, tax audit cases, etc. will also be covered under the simplified process of authentication by EVC.