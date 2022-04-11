Ruchi Soya To Be Renamed As Patanjali Foods; Shares Jump Nearly 6%: 10 Points

Shares of Ruchi Soya surged over 5 per cent to Rs 972.25 on BSE in late morning deals. It touched an intraday high of Rs 999, up more than 8 per cent. On NSE, it was trading 5.84 per cent up at Rs 977.35.

The stock had jumped 12.94 per cent on Friday after its shares were listed in accordance with the follow-on public offer (FPO).

"6,61,53,846 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up of Ruchi Soya Industries are listed and admitted for trading on the exchange with effect from Friday, April 08, 2022," a BSE notice released on Thursday showed.

Before this, Ruchi Soya had informed stock exchanges on Tuesday that it has approved the allotment of 6,61,53,846 equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs 4,300 crore pursuant to the FPO.

The company had fixed the FPO issue price at Rs 650 per share.

The offer was open between March 24 and March 28.

However, in an uncommon move, markets regulator SEBI, on March 28, had asked bankers of Ramdev-led Patanjali group's Ruchi Soya to give an option to investors to withdraw their bids in its FPO.

Securities and Exchange Board of India had also cautioned the company about the "circulation of unsolicited SMS" about the share sale.

The FPO closed on March 28, and the withdrawal window was open for two days till March 30, as per SEBI directives.