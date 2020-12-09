RTGS Money Transfer Service To Be Operational 24x7 From December 14

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, December 9, announced that the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) will be operational 24x7, all throughout the year starting from December 14, 2020. This comes within one year of operationalising the national electronics funds transfer (NEFT) 24x7 . "India will become one of the few countries in the world to operate its RTGS system round the clock throughout the year," the RBI said in a statement today.

The announcement comes days after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced the change in the recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The RTGS system is mostly meant for the high-value transactions and happens on a real-time basis. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is ₹2 lakh with no maximum limit. In this transfer, the beneficiary bank receives the instruction to transfer funds immediately when you carry out the transaction, and the transfer is instantaneous.

According to RBI, the RTGS, which began its operations on March 26, 2004 with a soft launch involving four banks, presently handles 6.35 lakh transactions daily for a value of ₹4.17 lakh crore across 237 participant banks. The average ticket size for RTGS in November 2020 was ₹57.96 lakh making it a truly large value payment system.