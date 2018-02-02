Rs 40,000 Standard Deduction Introduced: How It Impacts Your Income Tax Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said introduction of standard deduction will benefit 2.5 crore salaried employees and pensioners.

Share EMAIL PRINT Standard deductionallows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual.

What is standard deduction?

allows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual towards expenses an employee would incur in relation to his or her employment. No proof is required for claiming standard deduction. Standard deduction was earlier available for salaried individuals earlier till it was abolished with effect from assessment year 2006-07. Standard deduction, which existed till assessment year 2005-06, allowed salaried individuals to claim a flat deduction from his or her salary income of Rs. 30,000 or 40 per cent of salary whichever is less for gross salary Rs.5 lakh or below. If the gross salary exceeded Rs. 5 lakh, a standard deduction of Rs. 20,000 was allowed.

How standard deduction will impact your income tax?

Since standard deduction will be introduced in lieu of medical reimbursements and transport allowance, the net increase in deduction would be a maximum of Rs 5,800. This would help a salaried individual in the highest 30 per cent tax bracket to save around Rs 1,800 in terms of income tax payout.



However, the increase in cess from 3 per cent to 4 per cent for individual taxpayers takes away some of the benefit arising from introduction of standard deduction.



“Standard deduction is reintroduced but taking back exemption for conveyance allowance (Rs.19,200 annually) and medical reimbursement (Rs. 15,000) doesn’t result in much savings in the hands of the salaried class. Further, additional 1% cess would further reduce this saving and will even result in higher tax for people in higher tax brackets. Hence, in a way, no major relief is available to salaried people on this front as major chunk of those used to avail these exemptions,” says Sandeep Sehgal, director of tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.



The benefits arising from standard deduction depends on the tax bracket a salaried individual falls in.



Here's how these tax changes will impact

For FY 2017-18 For FY 2018-19 Scenario - 1 (In Rs) Taxable Income 400000 400000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 Net Taxable Income 365800 360000 Income Tax 5,964 5720 Savings 244 Scenario - 2 Taxable Income 800000 800000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 Net Taxable Income 765800 760000 Income Tax 67,630 67080 Savings 550 Scenario - 3 Taxable Income 1200000 1200000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 NA Net Taxable Income 1165800 1160000 Income Tax 167,107 166920 Savings 187 Scenario -4 Taxable Income 1600000 1600000 Standard Deduction 40000 Medical Reimbursement & Transport Allowance 34200 Net Taxable Income 1565800 1560000 Income Tax 290,707 291720 Additional Tax 1,013



Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Budget 2018 introduced Rs 40,000 standard deduction for salaried class in Budget 2018. This additional deduction has been proposed in lieu of existing deductions of Rs 15,000 for medical reimbursement and Rs 19,200 for transport allowance. The finance minister said the move will benefit 2.5 crore salaried employees and pensioners, who normally do not enjoy any allowance for transport and medical expenses. The revenue cost for the government will be about Rs 8,000 crore, Mr Jaitley said. However, the finance minister also raised education cess from 3 per cent to 4 per cent for individual taxpayers. Standard deduction allows for a flat deduction from income of a salaried individual towards expenses an employee would incur in relation to his or her employment. No proof is required for claiming standard deduction. Standard deduction was earlier available for salaried individuals earlier till it was abolished with effect from assessment year 2006-07. Standard deduction, which existed till assessment year 2005-06, allowed salaried individuals to claim a flat deduction from his or her salary income of Rs. 30,000 or 40 per cent of salary whichever is less for gross salary Rs.5 lakh or below. If the gross salary exceeded Rs. 5 lakh, a standard deduction of Rs. 20,000 was allowed.Since standard deduction will be introduced in lieu of medical reimbursements and transport allowance, the net increase in deduction would be a maximum of Rs 5,800. This would help a salaried individual in the highest 30 per cent tax bracket to save around Rs 1,800 in terms of income tax payout.However, the increase in cess from 3 per cent to 4 per cent for individual taxpayers takes away some of the benefit arising from introduction of standard deduction.“Standard deduction is reintroduced but taking back exemption for conveyance allowance (Rs.19,200 annually) and medical reimbursement (Rs. 15,000) doesn’t result in much savings in the hands of the salaried class. Further, additional 1% cess would further reduce this saving and will even result in higher tax for people in higher tax brackets. Hence, in a way, no major relief is available to salaried people on this front as major chunk of those used to avail these exemptions,” says Sandeep Sehgal, director of tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP. The benefits arising from standard deduction depends on the tax bracket a salaried individual falls in.Here's how these tax changes will impact your tax liability going forward in 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20), if you are a salaried employee below 60 years.