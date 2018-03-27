NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Rs 350 Coin On The Cards To Mark Guru Gobind Singh's Birth Anniversary

The coin with standard weight of 35 gram will have 50% silver, 40% copper.

Forex | | Updated: March 27, 2018 18:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rs 350 Coin On The Cards To Mark Guru Gobind Singh's Birth Anniversary

Obverse will bear the rupee symbol and denominational value '350' in international numerals

New Delhi: Government will come out with a Rs 350 commemorative coin to mark 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Sikh Guru.

"The Rs 350 coin shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of 350th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji," said the finance ministry in a notification.

The coin with standard weight of 35 gram will have 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper and 5 per cent each of nickel and zinc.

The obverse will bear the rupee symbol and denominational value '350' in international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

The reverse side will bear the picture of Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in the centre.

Comments
The years '1666' and '2016' in international numerals will be on the left and right periphery of the coin.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Coin350 coinGuru Gobind Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top