Rs 2.21 Lakh Crore Loss For 8 Of The Top 10 Valued Firms: Highlights

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms based on market capitalisation lost Rs 2,21,555.61 crore from their valuation, lining up with the weak trend in the broader market, with Infosys and HDFC Bank suffering the biggest hit.

The 30-share benchmark index, Sensex, lost 1,141.78 points or 1.95 per cent last week.

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled from Rs 68,548.8 crore to Rs 6,67,062.55 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dived Rs 60,536.97 crore to reach Rs 7,51,801.60 crore.

Housing finance company HDFC has been knocked out of the country's ten most valued companies in market capitalisation following a significant decline in its share price. During the week ended April 22, shares of the company tumbled 7.19 per cent.

Bharti Airtel's valuation tanked Rs 30,127.49 crore to Rs 4,05,723.51 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services plummeted by Rs 18,094.01 crore to Rs 13,21,594.47 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 15,261.09 crore to Rs 4,46,587.56 crore, and Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 13,264.96 crore to Rs 4,30,420.83 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 10,376.97 crore to Rs 5,19,362.62 crore, and Hindustan Unilever Limited slumped by Rs 5,345.32 crore to Rs 5,00,392.45 crore.

From the top-10 pack, only Reliance Industries and Adani Green Energy emerged as the gainers.