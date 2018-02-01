Rs 10 Crore Allotted For Compensation To Victims Of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

The amount was allocated in the budget, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the parliament on Thursday, and it would be distributed among victims of the riots.
The riots broke out following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
Of the 3,325 victims, 2,733 were killed in Delhi while rest of the victims were from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.
Some of the anti-Sikh riot cases are still continuing in courts and many Sikh organisations have alleged that the key conspirators of the violence were at large and victims have not yet got justice.